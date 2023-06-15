Short Interest in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Increases By 34.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,770,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the May 15th total of 49,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.61. 6,727,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,097,114. The company has a market cap of $995.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.67. Tilray has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLRY shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

