Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Declines By 18.0%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,529,700 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 3,084,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.2 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock remained flat at $1.57 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

