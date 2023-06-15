Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Declines By 18.0%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,529,700 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 3,084,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.2 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock remained flat at $1.57 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
