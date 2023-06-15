Short Interest in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU) Expands By 100.0%

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMT Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,785,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

TMT Acquisition Price Performance

TMTCU stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 1,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,429. TMT Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

