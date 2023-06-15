Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Rises By 65.8%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the May 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,293.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nomura raised Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOKCF remained flat at $57.40 during midday trading on Thursday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

See Also

