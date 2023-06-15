Short Interest in Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Increases By 33.2%

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the May 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Towa Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TWAPF stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.35. Towa Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

