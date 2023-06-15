Short Interest in Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Declines By 45.0%

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Get Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No alerts:

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.