Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Declines By 35.5%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,021. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

