Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Increases By 117.2%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Unicharm Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.24.
About Unicharm
