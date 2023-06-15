Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Increases By 117.2%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Unicharm Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.24.

About Unicharm

Featured Stories

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

