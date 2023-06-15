Short Interest in Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Declines By 44.4%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNRV opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Unrivaled Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Unrivaled Brands had a negative return on equity of 381.01% and a negative net margin of 391.30%.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Retail, and Cannabis Cultivation and Distribution segments. The Cannabis Retail segment includes cannabis-focused retail, both physical stores and non-store front delivery.

