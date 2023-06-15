Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Declines By 52.0%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vodacom Group Stock Performance
VDMCY stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Vodacom Group has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.
About Vodacom Group
