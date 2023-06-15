Short Interest in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Decreases By 36.8%

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Shares of WLKP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,667. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.68 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.59%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

