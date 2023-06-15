Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Increases By 69.2%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Z Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05. Z has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Z from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Z

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

Featured Stories

