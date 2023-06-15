Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 585,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carol Marlene Craig bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sidus Space

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sidus Space Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Sidus Space stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,254. Sidus Space has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 179.84% and a negative return on equity of 214.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Sidus Space will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sidus Space in a report on Monday, March 27th.

About Sidus Space

(Get Rating)

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.