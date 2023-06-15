SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Down 5.1%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. 17,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 27,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

