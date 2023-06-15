Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

Shares of SVBL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 11,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Silver Bull Resources has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

