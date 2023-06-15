Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Reduced by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,278,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,875 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 3.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $267,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 629,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,914,000 after buying an additional 20,956 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 75,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,661. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

