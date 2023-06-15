SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Up to $36.90

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.90, but opened at $37.72. SkyWest shares last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 205,173 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 698.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 197,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.