Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 9,600 Shares

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 9,600 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00.

Slate Office REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

SOT.UN stock opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.82. The company has a market cap of C$160.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOT.UN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.