SLR Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $781.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In related news, insider Shiraz Kajee bought 7,500 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 140.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SLR Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SLR Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SLR Investment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.