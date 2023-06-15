SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Barclays raised their price target on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

SMART Global Stock Up 4.4 %

SGH opened at $26.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $429.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.01 million. Analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $194,169. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SMART Global by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

