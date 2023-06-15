Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.82.

Smartsheet stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $431,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

