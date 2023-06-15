Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,677.70

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,677.70 ($20.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,708 ($21.37). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,708 ($21.37), with a volume of 1,111,688 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.65) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56,733.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,661.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,677.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a GBX 12.90 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 133,333.33%.

In other news, insider Karin Hoeing purchased 193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($21.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,257.84 ($4,076.38). 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

