Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $300,510.44 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $181.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.34. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.75 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

About Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

