Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.31. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 9,340 shares traded.

Socket Mobile Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.29% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

