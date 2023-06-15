SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Stock Price Up 2.5%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.06. 951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Smart Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Smart Energy ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating) by 16,300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.14% of SoFi Smart Energy ETF worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SoFi Smart Energy ETF

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

