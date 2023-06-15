S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $395.57. 157,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.94 and a 200-day moving average of $353.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $396.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

