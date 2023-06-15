S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $396.45

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $396.45 and last traded at $396.16, with a volume of 257432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $393.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.