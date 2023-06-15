Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Up 168.6% in May

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the May 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Spark New Zealand Price Performance
SPKKY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 24,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $17.33.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
