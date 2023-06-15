Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Up 168.6% in May

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the May 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SPKKY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 24,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

