SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.85

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.82, with a volume of 2243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

