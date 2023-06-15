Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SRC. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 504,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

