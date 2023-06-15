Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 104,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 238,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.83 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,423,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,624,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,777,000 after purchasing an additional 543,832 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.