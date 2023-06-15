Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,336. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.28.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.