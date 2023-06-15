SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 57.3% in May

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the May 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,666,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPYR Stock Performance

Shares of SPYR stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 352,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,305. SPYR has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

SPYR Company Profile

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

