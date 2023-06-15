Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 27,729 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 27,729 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $33,274.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,275,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Star Equity Stock Performance

STRRP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.