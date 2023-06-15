Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Sells 15,588 Shares of Stock

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 15,588 shares of Star Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $235,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,446,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,001,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 1,199 shares of Star Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $18,008.98.

Star Group stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $535.42 million, a PE ratio of 150.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.89. Star Group, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $737.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 650.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Star Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Star Group in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Star Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

