Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.66 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

