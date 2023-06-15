Starname Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Starname has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $380,648.65 and $969.03 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Starname

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

