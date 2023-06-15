Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several research firms recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STWD opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.