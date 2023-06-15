Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.
Several research firms recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th.
Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of STWD opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.
