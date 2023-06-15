Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Down 33.0% in May

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STMH stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,518. Stem has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Stem Holdings, Inc is a cannabis branded products and technology company, which engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. Its brands include TJ’s Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts, and Cannavore edible confections.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.