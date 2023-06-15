Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 542,131 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 542,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,753,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 22.4% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

