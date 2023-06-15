Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 121,825 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,665,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 721,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,629,000 after purchasing an additional 69,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $48.70.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

