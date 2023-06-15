Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $244,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

