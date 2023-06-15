Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,063,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 41.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $813,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $146.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.50.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

