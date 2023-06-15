Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. LPL Financial makes up about 1.5% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 51,586 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LPL Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,246,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.68 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.65.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

