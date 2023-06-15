Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Frontier Communications Parent Call Options (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 13,688 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 317% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,286 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,739,522 shares of company stock worth $37,272,519. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FYBR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.