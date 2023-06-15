Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.
SIGA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 54,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.82.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
