Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

SIGA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 54,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.82.

SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

