StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
