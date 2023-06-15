StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

