StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.69 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.