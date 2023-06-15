StockNews.com Downgrades Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to Buy

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.75.

MOH traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.67. 471,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,016. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.69 and a 200 day moving average of $296.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90,287 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

