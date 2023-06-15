StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AZRE opened at $1.83 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $14.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 190,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 754,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 326,272 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth $168,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 249,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

